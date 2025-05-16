EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Rivalry Explodes as Adult Star Reveals What It Was REALLY Like to Shoot Porn With 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue — 'She Couldn't Even Finish One Guy, Never Mind 1,000!'

According to Leilani, her and Bonnie’s partnership soured after they moved in together in Australia.

She added: "Prior to doing the Spring Break movies, we had picked a house to rent together and she wanted me to share a room and bed with her.

"But I was treated as a PA not a collaboration partner or equal."

She added: "We moved in together and Bonnie wouldn’t give me back my belongings once we parted ways.

"When we returned from doing the Spring Break content we both took time alone and she messaged saying I was no longer needed as a housemate.

"But I was unable to pick up any of my belongings as she went on a world trip leaving me in the dust.

"I couldn't believe it. Bonnie hoarded everything from my clothes to my cherished props. It was as if she wanted to wipe my existence off the map.

"It's odd that she has so much money and validation yet is consistently happy taking things from people, from boys' virginities for her content to my clothes and furniture."

Leilani added about Bonnie's recent headline-grabbing 1,000 man orgy claim: "She says he claim to have bedded more than 1,000 men is a stunt and she is the real deal. But from what I've seen of the way she does things and fakes them, there's no way that was real.

"Plus, it's just mathematically and physically impossible. I can't believe anyone has fallen for that.

"Bonnie's all about the shock factor. But when it comes down to real performance, I'm the one who delivers – and always had to when we filmed together."

OnlyFans star Leilani added: "I'm done playing nice. If Bonnie wants to stick to her petty pranks and fake claims, then let her.

"I'm far more real than Bonnie – and believe me, I've got the credentials to back it up.

"I am honest and follow through with what I say I am aiming for with my content partners and stunts.

"Bonnie will boast about her wild nights and record-breaking numbers, but in reality, it was all just smoke and mirrors.

"Her claim of beddings more than 1,000 men? It’s nothing but a stunt, a flashy headline designed to make her seem larger than life. And I'm here to say that I am the real deal.

"I know Bonnie would have invited a motley crew of amateurs and professionals to her orgy shoot, but it was all choreographed for the cameras.

"There's also no real passion or raw energy in any of her content. It’s just a desperate scramble for ratings and attention.

"She's always said she wanted to be famous, even from when I met her in the beginning she had to be the centre of attention, and that's not changed."