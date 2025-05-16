EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Rivalry Explodes as Adult Star Reveals What It Was REALLY Like to Shoot Porn With 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue — 'She Couldn't Even Finish One Guy, Never Mind 1,000!'
In a bombshell exposé, former nurse-turned-adult star Leilani May has launched a blistering attack on her former X-rated collaborator Bonnie Blue.
Leilani, 26 – who filmed a string of shock sex scenes with "orgy queen" Bonnie for OnlyFans – came forward to RadarOnline.com as she wants to expose her as a "liar" who is "useless" in bed.
The Australian porn actress worked with Bonnie on 'Schoolies' – which saw the pair make fortunes recruiting high school lads for their content.
They also worked on other porn movies and entire "content days" where they would churn out a stream of adult movies together.
Leilani now wants to reveal the dark side of their once sizzling partnership—a relationship that has now crumbled into bitterness.
Dynamic Duo
Once hailed as a dynamic duo in the adult industry, Leilani and Bonnie were more than just on-screen partners – they were roommates, collaborators, and, for a time, close friends.
But behind their smiles as they paired up for threeways lay a toxic relationship that has now spiralled into full-blown war.
Leilani has also blasted Bonnie's claim to have slept with more than 1,000 men in one day as "garbage."
She told RadarOnline.com: "She's just a liar as I have seen her set up fake content and fake the amount of guys she's been with in one sitting.
"She plans what numbers sound best for promo and so she can get her lie straight.
"Her partners wear masks and different clothes to make it seem as if there is more of them – her videos are nonsense.
"Many of her videos also use other content creators acting out a fake scenario for her benefit and she just uses them for her profit.
"She's also not very good at her job.
"I filmed a threeway with her once, and she couldn't even get the guy to finish as she was too tired and had been escorting days before.
"It was the most mortifying moment of my career. There's no glamour in having to literally finish a scene because your partner can't perform.
"How can she not handle one big boy, yet claim to have taken on 1,000-plus men?
"It speaks volumes about the lack of genuine connection and the extent to which Bonnie relied on gimmicks rather than real chemistry.
"Her techniques include pretending to do rage-baiting stunts, faking the numbers of men she allegedly sleeps with in her videos."
Sour Grapes
According to Leilani, her and Bonnie’s partnership soured after they moved in together in Australia.
She added: "Prior to doing the Spring Break movies, we had picked a house to rent together and she wanted me to share a room and bed with her.
"But I was treated as a PA not a collaboration partner or equal."
She added: "We moved in together and Bonnie wouldn’t give me back my belongings once we parted ways.
"When we returned from doing the Spring Break content we both took time alone and she messaged saying I was no longer needed as a housemate.
"But I was unable to pick up any of my belongings as she went on a world trip leaving me in the dust.
"I couldn't believe it. Bonnie hoarded everything from my clothes to my cherished props. It was as if she wanted to wipe my existence off the map.
"It's odd that she has so much money and validation yet is consistently happy taking things from people, from boys' virginities for her content to my clothes and furniture."
Leilani added about Bonnie's recent headline-grabbing 1,000 man orgy claim: "She says he claim to have bedded more than 1,000 men is a stunt and she is the real deal. But from what I've seen of the way she does things and fakes them, there's no way that was real.
"Plus, it's just mathematically and physically impossible. I can't believe anyone has fallen for that.
"Bonnie's all about the shock factor. But when it comes down to real performance, I'm the one who delivers – and always had to when we filmed together."
OnlyFans star Leilani added: "I'm done playing nice. If Bonnie wants to stick to her petty pranks and fake claims, then let her.
"I'm far more real than Bonnie – and believe me, I've got the credentials to back it up.
"I am honest and follow through with what I say I am aiming for with my content partners and stunts.
"Bonnie will boast about her wild nights and record-breaking numbers, but in reality, it was all just smoke and mirrors.
"Her claim of beddings more than 1,000 men? It’s nothing but a stunt, a flashy headline designed to make her seem larger than life. And I'm here to say that I am the real deal.
"I know Bonnie would have invited a motley crew of amateurs and professionals to her orgy shoot, but it was all choreographed for the cameras.
"There's also no real passion or raw energy in any of her content. It’s just a desperate scramble for ratings and attention.
"She's always said she wanted to be famous, even from when I met her in the beginning she had to be the centre of attention, and that's not changed."
Faked Stunt?
Leilani's latest exploits include filming with men aged 18 to 80.
She said about the stunt: "But this wasn't an orgy — it was 30 minutes per person for 1:1 video, making memorable moments for people that were selected to film.”
Leilani added: "If Bonnie thought she could set the bar with her ridiculous stunts, think again. I'm also planning to film with 200 men and am aiming to redefine what it means to push the envelope in adult entertainment.
"Bonnie's lifestyle is all flash and no substance. Every so-called scandal and every wild claim is just a carefully constructed act.
"I'm here to show that real passion, real intimacy, and genuine performance matter more than manufactured stunts and empty boasts.
"Bonnie may have had her moment in the spotlight, but I'm taking over, and I'm doing it my way."
Leilani and Bonnie boasted in 2024 they made $250,000 from their ‘Schoolies' shoots with teen lads in Cancun.
She is now raking in millions of dollars from her OnlyFans content.
Leilani added about her mission of producing "ethical" adult content: "I'm not interested in perpetuating the assembly-line culture of adult entertainment or about treating men like a conveyor belt for sex – I'm not a toy and this isn't about exploitation.
"It's about celebrating diversity, breaking down taboos, and creating meaningful, respectful connections – not about getting myself ran through by as many men as possible as a gimmick for subscribers."
Auckland-born Leilani’s journey to the top of the adult entertainment industry has been anything but conventional.
Before stepping in front of the camera, she worked as a rural nurse, undertaking challenging placements across her native Australia.
Her medical background continues to inform her approach to her new career.
"Nursing taught me to see the humanity in everyone," she added.
"Whether I was caring for patients in cardiac wards or offering comfort in intensive care units, I learned the value of trust, empathy, and respect. Those values are at the heart of what I do now.
"I'm not ashamed of what I do. This work is about connection and empowerment. I want to challenge stereotypes and show that intimacy on camera can be beautiful and inclusive."
Leilani's upcoming plans may involve spending up to a week in US university towns, inviting students and locals to participate in filmed collaborations.
Ethical Porn
However, she’s adamant that this is not a gimmick or a vehicle for exploitation.
"This is not about ticking off some bucket-list fantasy or creating conveyor-belt content," she stressed.
"Each collaboration is about trust and ensuring that everyone involved feels respected and empowered. I'm not a toy, and I’m not treating others like toys either.
"The adult industry has a lot of room for growth in terms of ethics and representation.
"I want to be a part of that change by showing that adult content can celebrate diversity and intimacy in a way that uplifts everyone involved."
A key element of Leilani's work is her commitment to diversity, ensuring that her content represents people of all genders, sizes, and backgrounds.
"Sex and intimacy are universal experiences," she said.
"It's time for adult entertainment to reflect that reality. I want my content to show that beauty and connection exist in all forms, beyond the narrow standards the industry has historically imposed.
"I want to normalise conversations about intimacy and make people feel seen.
"My nursing background taught me that understanding and compassion are key to helping people feel comfortable. That's something I bring to every collaboration.
"There's so much potential to use adult content as a tool for education.
"Whether it’s advocating for better sexual health resources or normalizing diverse representations of intimacy, I see this work as an opportunity to make a positive impact.
"People might not understand what I'm trying to do, and that's okay.
"What matters to me is creating something meaningful and helping people feel seen and valued.
"Whether it's through my content or the conversations it sparks, I want to make a difference."