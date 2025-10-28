EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Could Face Another Legal Grilling Amid Claims Her Publicist Pal 'Poured Money Into Book Discrediting Virginia Giuffre'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell could face renewed legal scrutiny following claims her longtime public relations ally Brian Basham paid a journalist around $100,000 to fund a book designed to discredit the late Virginia Giuffre – the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Basham, 82, a veteran PR consultant who has acted as a spokesperson for the Maxwell family, is reported to have bankrolled journalist Jay Beecher's investigation into Giuffre, who died by suicide aged 41 in April.
Documents appear to show Basham provided the funding through his publishing company, Nashes Publishing Ltd, which is set to release Beecher's forthcoming book, The Prince, The President and The Puppets. The book is set to challenge Giuffre's credibility and blames her "sensational and pornographic allegations" for triggering the downfall of Epstein, Maxwell's imprisonment, and Andrew's exile from royal life.
"This raises very serious questions about whether Maxwell's camp has been indirectly orchestrating a campaign to rewrite history," said a legal source familiar with the case. "If funds from anyone linked to her family were used to smear Giuffre, that could open the door to further inquiries."
Beecher, a former deputy chair of Ukip in Peterborough, has been a vocal critic of Giuffre for years, posting frequently about her online.
He confirmed Basham had "supported" his research but insisted the arrangement was a publishing deal, not a commission.
"Brian believed in my work," Beecher said in a statement. "He never influenced what I wrote."
However, it's been reported Basham told Beecher, "I'll pay your rent; I'll pay for you to go down to America," and had directed him to interview figures linked to the Epstein network, including Epstein's brother Mark and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Both men have denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein's crimes.
Basham also reportedly instructed Beecher to locate the family of Carolyn Andriano, another Epstein victim, and passed on information from those conversations to representatives of Maxwell.
Sources close to the Maxwell family confirmed Basham had asked them to reimburse him for the book cash, though they claimed the payment was made independently.
The book's claims mirror arguments made in Beecher's 220-page online post, The Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre Investigation Report, which alleges Giuffre fabricated her story and even acted as a "sex trafficker" herself.
Legal experts said while such allegations are unlikely to result in immediate action, they could "complicate" Maxwell's ongoing appeals process in the United States.
"If there's evidence of any coordinated campaign to discredit victims, prosecutors could take a renewed interest," said one former federal attorney.
Basham, who once described himself as a "punctilious seeker of truth," denied any impropriety.
He said: "I have supported him solely in search of the truth and, in that context, as publisher of his book The Prince, The President and The Puppets. Most of the evidence in the book, as it relates to Virginia Roberts-Giuffre's lies, was compiled and published online by Jay before I contacted him. Indeed, it was the reason I tracked him down and urged him to write his book."
He added Beecher was "police-trained and motivated only by facts," insisting that Maxwell's family "had no input whatsoever."
A spokesperson for the Maxwell family said they had "no control over the book's content."
Legal observers believe the latest revelations could add to pressure on Maxwell – currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida for sex trafficking minors – as scrutiny intensifies on her all over again.