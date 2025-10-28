EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Could Face Another Legal Grilling Amid Claims Her Publicist Pal 'Poured Money Into Book Discrediting Virginia Giuffre'

Documents appear to show Basham provided the funding through his publishing company, Nashes Publishing Ltd, which is set to release Beecher's forthcoming book, The Prince, The President and The Puppets. The book is set to challenge Giuffre's credibility and blames her "sensational and pornographic allegations" for triggering the downfall of Epstein, Maxwell's imprisonment, and Andrew's exile from royal life.

"This raises very serious questions about whether Maxwell's camp has been indirectly orchestrating a campaign to rewrite history," said a legal source familiar with the case. "If funds from anyone linked to her family were used to smear Giuffre, that could open the door to further inquiries."

Beecher, a former deputy chair of Ukip in Peterborough, has been a vocal critic of Giuffre for years, posting frequently about her online.

He confirmed Basham had "supported" his research but insisted the arrangement was a publishing deal, not a commission.