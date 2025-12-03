EXCLUSIVE: Explosive Timeline Alleges Influencer Martha Graeff Partied Through Daniel Vorcaro’s Miami Mansion Frenzy as His Bank Collapsed

Influencer and socialite Martha Graeff is facing a storm of scrutiny after new details reveal she may have been front-row for disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro’s secret Miami real estate spree. A spree prosecutors now allege was funded by massive financial fraud inside Banco Master.

As The Real Deal uncovered, Daniel Vorcaro, the bank’s former CEO, purchased multiple luxury homes and condos in Miami, including a record-shattering $85.2 million mansion in Bay Point, all while his bank was quietly crumbling back home in Brazil

And according to a review of the alleged timeline, Martha wasn’t just nearby. She appeared to be celebrating. She was posting. She was living the lifestyle as the properties rolled in.

Here’s the alleged Martha Graeff connection.