EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Doomed to Die Frozen out of Hollywood — How Tough Guy Icon a 'Broken Exile' as He's Punished for Right-Wing Politics

Movie tough guy Clint Eastwood is being frozen out of Tinseltown by the Hollywood elite at the age of 94 because they can't stomach his Republican politics.

The Dirty Harry icon has a new movie called Juror #2 which seems set to be a hit with fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the makers are doing little to promote the flick ahead of the film awards season despite the work shaping up to be a serious-minded drama from an Oscar-winning director and cinematic legend.

The new film has all the hallmarks of a prestigious offering that should attract the audiences who have flocked to Eastwood’s films for decades in some quantity.