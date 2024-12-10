EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Doomed to Die Frozen out of Hollywood — How Tough Guy Icon a 'Broken Exile' as He's Punished for Right-Wing Politics
Movie tough guy Clint Eastwood is being frozen out of Tinseltown by the Hollywood elite at the age of 94 because they can't stomach his Republican politics.
The Dirty Harry icon has a new movie called Juror #2 which seems set to be a hit with fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the makers are doing little to promote the flick ahead of the film awards season despite the work shaping up to be a serious-minded drama from an Oscar-winning director and cinematic legend.
The new film has all the hallmarks of a prestigious offering that should attract the audiences who have flocked to Eastwood’s films for decades in some quantity.
It stars Nicholas Hoult, with a fine supporting cast including Toni Collette, JK Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.
The trailer, meanwhile, suggests that the film is a complex thriller revolving around Hoult’s character accidentally killing someone in a hit-and-run accident, before serving on the jury that will potentially convict an innocent man for the crime.
Eastwood’s best pictures, including his two Oscar-winners, Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, all major in moral dilemmas, and this looks like another top-class effort from a much-loved filmmaker.
But one film insider told us: "Not only has Juror #2 been almost entirely ignored by Warner’s marketing department, no awards push here, but it is receiving an almost entirely token release of 30 cinema screens in the US, after it was decided that it would be too embarrassing to ditch the new film by Clint Eastwood on its streaming service Max.
"Even this release is a downturn from the 50 screens that it was originally intended for. This means that it is essentially impossible for the film to receive the kind of word of mouth that would ensure that it would be given a wide release and make proper money at the cinema. Given Eastwood’s grand age, this represents what may be an ignominious swansong for one of American cinema’s greatest talents."
It now seems that the Democrat bigwigs at Warner have grown tired of Eastwood's political views and are happy for the film to limp to die at death at the box office.
The insider added: "In a town where to be a Democrat is practically the law, Eastwood’s liberal Republicanism, he has described himself as a social liberal and a fiscal conservative, has marked him out as somehow problematic, and he was heavily criticized for a speech that he made at the Republican National Convention in 2012, when he addressed an empty chair and pretended that it was then-president Barack Obama.
"Even Eastwood’s most devoted admirers expressed concern that it was somehow beneath him, and it led to an unflattering social media meme, 'Eastwooding. featuring pictures of people pointing meaningfully at empty chairs."
And his personal life is an eventful and faintly mysterious one and has encompassed eight children by six different women and a highly public, embarrassing break-up with his long-term partner Sondra Locke.
He conceived several children by other women during the course of his time with her, calling these other entanglements "maintenance relationships".
"My mind was still searching to get all his actions lined up," Locke would eventually say. "For at least the last four years, Clint had been living this double life, going between me and this other woman, and having children with her. Two babies had been born during the last three years of our relationship, and they weren’t mine."
