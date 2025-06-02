Ethereum Rebounds Strongly, ALR Miner Analyzes the Revenue Potential of Cloud Mining

Since this round of ETH market rise, ETH has risen by 48% in the past month, driving up the prices of many ETH ecological projects. Judging from historical data, ETH ecological blue chips generally have a multiplier effect during the rising cycle. UNI is one of the blue chips that Trend Research focuses on in the ETH ecological portfolio. It has currently increased by 28% in the past month, and it has the motivation to make up for the increase if the market can continue. At the same time, UNI has a certain Alpha potential under the Beta of the ETH market, which are the potential expectations of loosening macro-regulation, the leading position of project business data, and the structural increase in token prices.

At the same time, due to the rise in the price of Ethereum, cloud mining will also benefit from this. The CEO of alrminer analyzed that more absentees will pour more funds into cloud mining because of the rise in Ethereum.