Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside En Vogue Star Dawn Robinson's Sad Decline – After Star Revealed She's Been Living in Her Car for the Past 3 YEARS

en vogue dawn robinson living in car years
Source: EURWEB.COM

En Vogue's Dawn Robinson has had a spectacular fall from grace after her girlband heyday, above.

April 5 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Former En Vogue songbird Dawn Robinson has shocked fans by confessing she's been living "en" her car, and now the full story of her sad decline can be laid bare.

Sources have told RadarOnline.com exactly how she fell from grace after being a founding member of the superstar '90s girl group that sold over 20 million records.

en vogue dawn robinson living in car years
Source: MEDIA TAKE OUT

Robinson has embraced #carlife after struggling with high rent and family tensions.

Down-on-her-luck Robinson, 58, stunned fans by posting a moving video online telling how she has been homeless and calling her car home for the past three years.

Robinson first quit the Never Gonna Get It group in 1997, reportedly over a contract dispute, but later returned for brief reunions with the group.

By 2020, though, she was living with her parents in Las Vegas.

"My mother became very angry and was taking a lot of her anger out on me," Robinson said.

The Whatta Man singer left, but then ping-ponged from place to place because rent was too expensive.

So in 2022, she began researching "car life" and decided to try it.

She spent the first "scary" night of her new lifestyle in a mobile home park in Malibu.

"But then I got to know what to do... how to cover my windows [and] don't talk to certain people," she told fans online.

en vogue dawn robinson living in car years
Source: MEGA

En Vogue's former star also said she finds her car-life strangely liberating.

She quickly came to love the sense of freedom, saying: "I felt like I was on a camping trip."

Robinson belongs to a gym, where she can use the bathroom facilities – adding: "I shower there. I'm a Funky Diva but I'm not funky."

Now she's hoping to turn her #carlife adventure into a documentary.

Meanwhile, her former bandmates are still touring. But the Hold On hitmaker is fine with that, saying: "I wouldn't trade my experiences and what I've gone through for the world."

A source told us: "This sad decline is down to a mixture of family tensions and cash.

"Everyone hopes she can get back on her feet as soon as possible."

