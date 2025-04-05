EXCLUSIVE: Inside En Vogue Star Dawn Robinson's Sad Decline – After Star Revealed She's Been Living in Her Car for the Past 3 YEARS

Down-on-her-luck Robinson, 58, stunned fans by posting a moving video online telling how she has been homeless and calling her car home for the past three years.

Robinson first quit the Never Gonna Get It group in 1997, reportedly over a contract dispute, but later returned for brief reunions with the group.

By 2020, though, she was living with her parents in Las Vegas.

"My mother became very angry and was taking a lot of her anger out on me," Robinson said.

The Whatta Man singer left, but then ping-ponged from place to place because rent was too expensive.

So in 2022, she began researching "car life" and decided to try it.

She spent the first "scary" night of her new lifestyle in a mobile home park in Malibu.

"But then I got to know what to do... how to cover my windows [and] don't talk to certain people," she told fans online.