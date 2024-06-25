Elin Doughouz: Building a $60 Million Empire with Ultahost

In the past year alone, Ultahost has made a monumental investment of over $2 million to expand its global infrastructure. This strategic move involves deploying more than 700 cutting-edge servers across seven key global locations, including new data centers in Dubai, Amsterdam, and Madrid. offering major new services in new countries such as game hosting, Radio hosting, and Mac Hosting, These expansions are designed to support new clients with the latest generation of servers and provide high-performance game servers for the burgeoning gaming community.

"We are thrilled to make this substantial investment in our infrastructure," said Doughouz. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible hosting experience, and this expansion is a crucial step toward achieving that."