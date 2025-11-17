Durana Elmi Debuts 'Cafe Cymbiotika' in Bel Air at Kathy Hilton’s Star-Studded Pajama Party
Beverly Hills glittered a little brighter this week when Durana Elmi, the celebrated co-founder, COO and CXO of Cymbiotika, unveiled a surprise pop-up experience for guests at Kathy Hilton’s famous annual holiday pajama party. It was elegant, it was wellness-driven, and it proved once again why Elmi continues to redefine what a modern luxury wellness brand can be.
The moment guests stepped through the doors, they were greeted by a fully curated Cafe Cymbiotika coffee bar, complete with custom coffee drinks infused with the brand’s most coveted supplements. From Colostrum cappuccinos, drinks enhanced with Cymbiotika’s Magnesium to lattes blended with Cymbiotika’s Longevity Mushrooms. Every cup was crafted to be both delicious and functional.
The line stretched across the event space, a true testament to the attendee’s love for the brand. Celebrities and Beverly Hills tastemakers raved as baristas created custom drinks that were equal parts beauty and science. More than once, guests were heard raving, “This is the pick me up I needed” and “I love Cymbiotika!” The Cymbiotika coffee bar was a hit.
A Run of Major Wins
The fun debut of Cafe Cymbiotika comes on the heels of several milestone successes for Durana Elmi. This year the brand launched nationwide in all 1900+ Target stores, putting premium wellness products in the hands of everyday consumers and expanding access to the supplements that once lived only online or in boutique health spaces. Earlier this fall, Elmi hosted a celebrity-filled grand opening for the Cymbiotika Wellness Bar at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas. The event included the release of celebrity smoothie collaborations, featuring Gunna and John Summit.
Where many wellness brands rely on marketing buzz alone, Cymbiotika builds experiences. The pop-up was a physical expression of the brand philosophy: wellness should be beautiful, intentional and simple. By transforming a coffee moment into a health ritual, Elmi showed that everyday indulgences can be fuel for the mind and body rather than a source of guilt.
More Than a Brand — A Movement
Guests lingered not just for the drinks, but for the feeling. Cafe Cymbiotika created a soothing, sensory space with soft lighting, beautiful trees, and baristas who explained the science behind each ingredient. It was wellness without pressure, luxury without pretense.
Durana Elmi has become a standout leader in the industry because she refuses to separate science from style. She believes wellness should feel elevated, approachable and aspirational all at once. That philosophy is winning. It is why celebrities, athletes, and millions of customers continue to follow the brand’s growth and why events like this sell out and trend across social media.
The Aftermath
Nearing the end of the night, the espresso machines were still running, and guests were still returning for more. If Kathy Hilton’s home was testing the concept, the verdict was clear. Cafe Cymbiotika was a hit, not in theory, not in hype, but in real-time demand.
Durana Elmi did not just bring a coffee bar. She brought the experience as a true CXO. One sip at a time, she is changing the way the world thinks about wellness.