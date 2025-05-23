Donald Trump 'In Danger of Not Only Tanking Stock Markets — But Also Sinking U.S. Into Stagflation' Warns America's Top Banker

Stagflation is the combination of economic stag-nation and in-flation. Prices continue to soar at the same time as unemployment rises and economic growth slows — a triple whammy of problems.

It would send stocks down, hitting 401(K)s and other retirement saving, whereas as a recession, unemployment increases and the economy shrinks - but the silver lining is that there is little or no inflation.

Speaking on Thursday, Dimon said: "There's a chance that (we'll) have stagflation (in the U.S)."