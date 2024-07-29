Diddy’s Ex Accuses Him of Abuse From Beyond the Grave: Radar Reveals Explosive Contents Of Kim Porter’s Never-Before-Seen Memoir — ‘He Hit Me With a Chair’

Porter was 47 years old when she died at her home in Los Angeles shortly before midnight on November 15, 2018.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner listed her manner of death as "natural", and the cause as "lobar pneumonia", a condition marked by inflammation and infection in the lungs.

But unanswered questions surrounding her death have resurfaced as allegations of violent behavior stack up against Diddy — including by another one of his exes, Cassie Ventura — alongside a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Users on social media have even suggested Porter's death may have been a move intended to prevent the release of the memoir she never finished, in which our source said she discussed Diddy's alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

For his part, Combs addressed the Tupac conspiracy theory in 2008.

In an interview with AllHipHop.com, he said: “This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

There have never been any criminal charges, indictments, or convictions against Combs related to the claims.

Porter's father told Rolling Stone he was "disgusted" by a hotel surveillance video from 2016, obtained by CNN, that showed the 54-year-old kicking and dragging Ventura.

He said it made him "wonder" whether his daughter suffered similar abuse during her 13-year relationship with the music mogul.

What's more, former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry told the outlet of Porter's relationship with Diddy: “I remember Kim used to go through a lot of stuff. If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship...I think every relationship he had that I experienced around him was like that.”