Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Muir
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: David Muir's Career Nightmare – 'ABC World News' Host Faces Getting Axed Over Poor Ratings and Pressured to Boost Numbers to Keep Hefty $8Million Salary

David Muir
Source: MEGA

David Muir's career nightmare has grown as 'ABC World News' host faces ax over ratings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Haughty hotshot David Muir's TV ratings are tanking – and now the ABC World News Tonight anchor is under pressure to justify his lofty $8 million salary and could face the boot if things don't turn around quick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 51-year-old newsman has seen his quarterly numbers fall by 1 million viewers – but his high-and-mighty attitude hasn't adjusted accordingly, shared an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

David's New Reality

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Critics labeled David Muir's wildfire coverage outfit "narcissistic" after his clothespin scandal.
Source: MEGA

Critics labeled David Muir's wildfire coverage outfit 'narcissistic' after his clothespin scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source blames the drop on typical summer audience levels and notes World News Tonight still draws about 1.5 million viewers more than its closest competitor in the same time period.

"For the first time, he's being told it's a business, and if he can't get the ratings up, don't expect the perks – or even the job – to continue," the insider explains. "The meaning conveyed is no one is non-expendable in this tough broadcast environment.

Article continues below advertisement

"David thinks the sun shines and sets on himself, and that he'll be able to take a slide on his good looks and past résumé indefinitely," the source added. "He might have been the apple of the network's eye a few years ago – but this is the new reality."

Muir's nightly program has been the most-watched show on TV for 17 weeks, according to the source, Muir is "not as popular as he thinks he is."

And as RadarOnline.com has reported, ABC kicked veteran correspondent Terry Moran to the curb after his embarrassing social media attack against President Donald Trump.

Sources also said bosses may be eyeing popular online influencers as cheaper replacements for highly paid traditional talent.

Article continues below advertisement

Backlash From Viewers

Article continues below advertisement
ABC removed veteran correspondent Terry Moran after his social media attack on Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

ABC removed veteran correspondent Terry Moran after his social media attack on Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also said Muir's so-called clothespin scandal didn't win him any new fans.

In January, newshound was caught reporting on the Los Angeles wildfires with pins attached to the back of his yellow jacket in an apparent effort to cinch it in and give him a slim physique.

But critics called him "narcissistic" and "pathetic."

Article continues below advertisement

David's Karma

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Don Lemon

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon's Massive Humiliation! Axed CNN Host Blasted as 'a F**king Moron' Who is 'Full of S**t' While Taping Podcast Footage on New York City Street

Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-scarred Prince Harry at Risk of Being Pushed Out of Invictus Games Passion Project Due to Royal Family Estrangement... Which Has 'Tarnished' His Reputation

Article continues below advertisement
George Stephanopoulos is said to be pleased as Muir faces potential decline at ABC News.
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos is said to be pleased as Muir faces potential decline at ABC News.

According to sources, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos would likely be pleased if Muir further slips from favor.

"George was top dog at ABC News until David came along to rise up the ranks," the insider shared.

"He was really put out. Now he's probably feeling pretty smug. It's karma coming to bite Muir where it hurts the most – his ego."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.