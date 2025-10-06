EXCLUSIVE: David Muir's Career Nightmare – 'ABC World News' Host Faces Getting Axed Over Poor Ratings and Pressured to Boost Numbers to Keep Hefty $8Million Salary

"David thinks the sun shines and sets on himself, and that he'll be able to take a slide on his good looks and past résumé indefinitely," the source added. "He might have been the apple of the network's eye a few years ago – but this is the new reality."

Muir's nightly program has been the most-watched show on TV for 17 weeks, according to the source, Muir is "not as popular as he thinks he is."

And as RadarOnline.com has reported, ABC kicked veteran correspondent Terry Moran to the curb after his embarrassing social media attack against President Donald Trump.

Sources also said bosses may be eyeing popular online influencers as cheaper replacements for highly paid traditional talent.