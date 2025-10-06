EXCLUSIVE: David Muir's Career Nightmare – 'ABC World News' Host Faces Getting Axed Over Poor Ratings and Pressured to Boost Numbers to Keep Hefty $8Million Salary
Oct. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Haughty hotshot David Muir's TV ratings are tanking – and now the ABC World News Tonight anchor is under pressure to justify his lofty $8 million salary and could face the boot if things don't turn around quick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old newsman has seen his quarterly numbers fall by 1 million viewers – but his high-and-mighty attitude hasn't adjusted accordingly, shared an insider.
David's New Reality
Another source blames the drop on typical summer audience levels and notes World News Tonight still draws about 1.5 million viewers more than its closest competitor in the same time period.
"For the first time, he's being told it's a business, and if he can't get the ratings up, don't expect the perks – or even the job – to continue," the insider explains. "The meaning conveyed is no one is non-expendable in this tough broadcast environment.
"David thinks the sun shines and sets on himself, and that he'll be able to take a slide on his good looks and past résumé indefinitely," the source added. "He might have been the apple of the network's eye a few years ago – but this is the new reality."
Muir's nightly program has been the most-watched show on TV for 17 weeks, according to the source, Muir is "not as popular as he thinks he is."
And as RadarOnline.com has reported, ABC kicked veteran correspondent Terry Moran to the curb after his embarrassing social media attack against President Donald Trump.
Sources also said bosses may be eyeing popular online influencers as cheaper replacements for highly paid traditional talent.
Backlash From Viewers
Sources also said Muir's so-called clothespin scandal didn't win him any new fans.
In January, newshound was caught reporting on the Los Angeles wildfires with pins attached to the back of his yellow jacket in an apparent effort to cinch it in and give him a slim physique.
But critics called him "narcissistic" and "pathetic."
David's Karma
According to sources, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos would likely be pleased if Muir further slips from favor.
"George was top dog at ABC News until David came along to rise up the ranks," the insider shared.
"He was really put out. Now he's probably feeling pretty smug. It's karma coming to bite Muir where it hurts the most – his ego."