CLINT EASTWOOD DEATH HEARTBREAK: Partner Christina Sandera Passes Away at 61 – ‘I Will Miss Her Very Much’

Photo of Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood.
Clint Eastwood with partner Christina Sandera. Sandera passed away Thursday at the age of 61.

Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Heartbroken Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood announced the passing of his long-term partner Christina Sandera on Thursday night.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Sandera, who had been with Eastwood for 10 years, died at just 61 years old.

In a statement issued Thursday night to the Hollywood Reporter, the 93-year-old actor-director said: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the outlet that no further information would be forthcoming.

The couple started dating in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s restaurant Carmel-by-the-Sea where Sandera was working as a hostess. Despite their 33-year age difference, their relationship remained strong over the years.

More to come...

