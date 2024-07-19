CLINT EASTWOOD DEATH HEARTBREAK: Partner Christina Sandera Passes Away at 61 – ‘I Will Miss Her Very Much’

In a statement issued Thursday night to the Hollywood Reporter, the 93-year-old actor-director said: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the outlet that no further information would be forthcoming.

The couple started dating in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s restaurant Carmel-by-the-Sea where Sandera was working as a hostess. Despite their 33-year age difference, their relationship remained strong over the years.