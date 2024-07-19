CLINT EASTWOOD DEATH HEARTBREAK: Partner Christina Sandera Passes Away at 61 – ‘I Will Miss Her Very Much’
Heartbroken Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood announced the passing of his long-term partner Christina Sandera on Thursday night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Sandera, who had been with Eastwood for 10 years, died at just 61 years old.
In a statement issued Thursday night to the Hollywood Reporter, the 93-year-old actor-director said: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”
A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the outlet that no further information would be forthcoming.
The couple started dating in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s restaurant Carmel-by-the-Sea where Sandera was working as a hostess. Despite their 33-year age difference, their relationship remained strong over the years.
- Rare Look at 94-Year-Old Clint Eastwood: One-Time Clean-Shaven Movie Icon Changes Faces to Hairy, Grungy Look in Old Age
- Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Labels Stepmom a 'Gold Digger', Calls Sister and New Bride 'The Cruelest Most Shallow Superficial Woman'
- 93-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Embracing 'Don't Give a Damn' Attitude in Final Years: Report
More to come...