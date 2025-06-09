EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Shields Reflects on Rollercoaster Career After Hitting 59 – Including Impact of Shooting Underwear Campaign When She Was Still a Virgin

1. Pretty Baby (1978)

Shields said: "After Pretty Baby, there was such a firestorm … pitchforks and protests. I always used to say, 'I wonder if I were to play a murderer, would critics be really worried that I was uncomfortable stabbing somebody?'"

2. The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Shields was just 14 years old in the controversial film with partial nudity.

"Never again will a movie be made like that – it wouldn't be allowed," she declared.

3. Calvin Klein (1980)

She thought nothing of the provocative jeans campaign.

"I was naive. It didn’t come into my sort of psyche as them being anything overtly sexual. I was a virgin."

4. Endless Love (1981)

Director Franco Zeffirelli would pinch her toes in order to get a certain reaction from her.

Shields said: "He wanted some look of ecstasy on my face. And, my first reaction was, how about directing? Here's an idea."

5. Brenda Starr (1989)

"I think a lot of the movies I made could have been better,” the actress admitted – adding: "But then again, I'd also have to say that it didn't matter. I wanted to be liked more than I was worried about delivering a master performance."