Britney Spears’ $15 Million Tell-All Memoir Faces Mounting Legal Concerns — Will It Be Scuttled?
Britney Spears' highly-anticipated tell-all might not include everything she wants to spill, leaving many to wonder if the pop princess will scrap it now that lawyers are in control, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Britney's signed an alleged $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster, and her memoir is supposed to be out at the end of the year.
However, lawyers are reportedly pumping the brakes on the Oops!... I Did It Again singer's creativity as her father, Jamie Spears, prepares "to take action if there be anything that merits untruths or libel" related to his daughter's accusations of abuse.
Jamie's associates vowed that the patriarch won't "simply let his daughter write what she wants about him and destroy his reputation."
A friend of Britney's dad told The Sun that "the legal team at the publisher knows Jamie is unhappy about what is coming and has charged his lawyers to take steps to prevent untruths being told," adding, "It is down to the publisher's lawyers to decide what they will print and to leave out."
"Britney will not get to print and say what she wants," the Las Vegas-based source said, warning, "He is not simply going to take this all because his daughter said it. He is willing to fight to present his truth even if that means filing lawsuits."
Jamie is allegedly hyperfocused on stopping his daughter from spreading allegations surrounding her 13-year conservatorship — with his pals saying Britney's book goes way beyond free speech.
"Naturally, his legal team knew that this would be a very complicated case given the US' free speech legislation," the insider said, "but Jamie feels he has a right to question Britney's state of mind during the conservatorship.
"Across Europe, there are very different libel rules. And that would need to be taken into consideration."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Britney and Simon & Schuster for comment.
Insiders described Britney's manuscript as "a story of triumph" that "will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.
"It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband, Sam Ashgari."
The Grammy winner's memoir is due out in the fall — unless the legal teams put a stop to it.