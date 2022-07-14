Psychiatrist Who Diagnosed Britney Spears With Dementia Ordered To Be Deposed

Britney is the "last person on Earth who should be deposed in this case," MacCarley wrote in an amicus brief filed on Monday, obtained by RadarOnline.com. "The first person on Earth who should be deposed is Dr. James Edward Spar."

"After all, it is Dr. Spar's mythological declaration that placed Britney Jean Spears under the control and custody of James P. Spears, over her objections, in the first place."

Britney's legal team alleged that Dr. Spar also claimed she did not have the capacity to hire her own lawyer, although he denied ever meeting the pop star.