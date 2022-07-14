Psychiatrist Who Diagnosed Britney Spears With Dementia Ordered To Be Deposed
The doctor who diagnosed Britney Spears with dementia is facing calls for her deposition, Radar has learned.
Lisa MacCarley, a conservatorship attorney involved with the #FreeBritney movement, argued in court against Britney Spears being deposed by her estranged father, Jamie, and revealed she felt the focus should be on the doctor who lawyers allege diagnosed the Born to Make You Happy singer with dementia in 2008.
Britney is the "last person on Earth who should be deposed in this case," MacCarley wrote in an amicus brief filed on Monday, obtained by RadarOnline.com. "The first person on Earth who should be deposed is Dr. James Edward Spar."
"After all, it is Dr. Spar's mythological declaration that placed Britney Jean Spears under the control and custody of James P. Spears, over her objections, in the first place."
Britney's legal team alleged that Dr. Spar also claimed she did not have the capacity to hire her own lawyer, although he denied ever meeting the pop star.
MacCarley said the lawyers and experts who testified at a closed February 2008 hearing about Britney's well-being should be forced to be deposed and all findings should be made public.
MacCarley's brief fired back at recent requests from Jamie's legal team asking Britney to be grilled over allegations she's made about her father on social media.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney claimed he is seeking a "revenge" deposition because they have been trying to lock in a time for Jamie, to no avail.
Her attorney Mathew Rosengart called out Britney's estranged father for "hiding," demanding answers about money spent while Jamie was conservator of the performer's estate and more.
Jamie recently filed a declaration to squash claims he bugged Britney's bedroom and listened in to all of her phone calls including conversations with her lawyers.
He responded, "I am informed of the allegation by Britney's counsel that a listening device or 'bug' was placed her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false."
He added, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship."
The 13-year conservatorship that gave others influence over Britney's personal, medical, and financial decisions was officially terminated on November 12.
This week was big for Britney as RadarOnline.com confirmed that on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted a motion brought by the singer and ordered Jamie to schedule his depo by August 12.