EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Piano Man Billy Joel, 75, 'Being Comforted By Ex Christie Brinkley as His 'Life Ebbs Away' Following Stage Fall and Emergency Surgery
Piano Man Billy Joel needs all the friends he can get as he recovers from surgery, and his ex Christie Brinkley was among the first to rush to his side to help him recover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a concert in February, the 75-year-old crooner was twirling his microphone stand while performing It's Still Rock and Roll to Me when he lost his balance and fell to the floor to the horror of fans.
"He needed emergency surgery, by the sound of things," an insider told us. "They're being quite mysterious about the exact nature of Billy's injury, but his health situation is more serious than anyone thought and it looks as if he may be on his last legs."
Our source added: "One thing's for sure: He's going to need a lot of time to recover, and Christie will be there to see him through."
Other music business insiders revealed the exes have remained friendly for years.
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl, 71, has attended many of his shows, and Joel has even serenaded her from the stage.
Although Joel's rep insists Brinkley doesn't have a presence in the singer's life, our source revealed: "They're close friends and he's finding her infectious laughter soothing during this awkward time."
They added: "She's comforting him and lifting his spirits and giving him some of that Zen healing power. Christie is proud of him for making the decision to postpone shows for four months."
He's also getting a boost from current wife, Alexis, and his daughter, Alexa, his only child with the Uptown Girl.
Our insider added: "He's a very lucky man to have all these women doting on him."