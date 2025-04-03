Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Billy Joel
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Piano Man Billy Joel, 75, 'Being Comforted By Ex Christie Brinkley as His 'Life Ebbs Away' Following Stage Fall and Emergency Surgery

billy joel comforted christie brinkley health declines
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel is said to be turning to his ex Christie Brinkley as his health 'plummets,' sources tell us.

April 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Piano Man Billy Joel needs all the friends he can get as he recovers from surgery, and his ex Christie Brinkley was among the first to rush to his side to help him recover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a concert in February, the 75-year-old crooner was twirling his microphone stand while performing It's Still Rock and Roll to Me when he lost his balance and fell to the floor to the horror of fans.

"He needed emergency surgery, by the sound of things," an insider told us. "They're being quite mysterious about the exact nature of Billy's injury, but his health situation is more serious than anyone thought and it looks as if he may be on his last legs."

Article continues below advertisement
billy joel comforted christie brinkley health declines
Source: MEGA

Brinkley's uplifting presence is said to be helping Joel try and heal.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source added: "One thing's for sure: He's going to need a lot of time to recover, and Christie will be there to see him through."

Other music business insiders revealed the exes have remained friendly for years.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl, 71, has attended many of his shows, and Joel has even serenaded her from the stage.

Although Joel's rep insists Brinkley doesn't have a presence in the singer's life, our source revealed: "They're close friends and he's finding her infectious laughter soothing during this awkward time."

They added: "She's comforting him and lifting his spirits and giving him some of that Zen healing power. Christie is proud of him for making the decision to postpone shows for four months."

Article continues below advertisement
billy joel comforted christie brinkley health declines
Source: MEGA

Joel also has support from his wife Alexis and daughter Alexa.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
ryan seacrest overworked saving wheel fortune ratings drop

EXCLUSIVE: Workaholic Ryan Seacrest, 50, 'Spinning Himself into Early Grave' By Taking on 'Too Many Gigs While Trying to Save Wheel of Fortune From Ratings Disaster'

colin jost huge offer jeopardy ken jennings job changes

EXCLUSIVE: Comic Colin Jost 'Being Offered Huge Bucks' to Take Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' Job — 'Bosses Are Desperate to Make Changes!'

He's also getting a boost from current wife, Alexis, and his daughter, Alexa, his only child with the Uptown Girl.

Our insider added: "He's a very lucky man to have all these women doting on him."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.