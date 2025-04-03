EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Piano Man Billy Joel, 75, 'Being Comforted By Ex Christie Brinkley as His 'Life Ebbs Away' Following Stage Fall and Emergency Surgery

Piano Man Billy Joel needs all the friends he can get as he recovers from surgery, and his ex Christie Brinkley was among the first to rush to his side to help him recover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a concert in February, the 75-year-old crooner was twirling his microphone stand while performing It's Still Rock and Roll to Me when he lost his balance and fell to the floor to the horror of fans.

"He needed emergency surgery, by the sound of things," an insider told us. "They're being quite mysterious about the exact nature of Billy's injury, but his health situation is more serious than anyone thought and it looks as if he may be on his last legs."