Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bunny Gives NFL a Dressing Down — How Boundary-Pushing Bad Bunny Plans to Use Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfit to Honor Queer Icons

Bad Bunny has been planning a Super Bowl Halftime Show outfit honoring queer icons through boundary-pushing style.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Boundary-pushing Bad Bunny plans to don a dress during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Bunny's Plans To Push

The NFL is bracing for controversy as Bad Bunny plans a boundary-pushing dress for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
Source: MEGA

"He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes," confided a stylist involved in the Spanish-speaking rapper's top-secret fittings.

"He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture."

Another glam-team source said: "He's not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what's coming. Zero."

While critics are already clutching their pearls, a pal said: "Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn."

Hitting Back At Backlash

Sources said Puerto Rican queer icons are set to be honored through Bad Bunny's planned halftime look.
Source: MEGA

Following the intense backlash after the announcement, Bad Bunny poked fun at conservative criticism during an SNL appearance in October 2025.

He said: "You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it... even Fox News."

The performer added: "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

