EXCLUSIVE: Bunny Gives NFL a Dressing Down — How Boundary-Pushing Bad Bunny Plans to Use Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfit to Honor Queer Icons

Boundary-pushing Bad Bunny plans to don a dress during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

While critics are already clutching their pearls, a pal said: "Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn."

Another glam-team source said: "He's not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what's coming. Zero."

"He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture."

"He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes," confided a stylist involved in the Spanish-speaking rapper's top-secret fittings.

Sources said Puerto Rican queer icons are set to be honored through Bad Bunny's planned halftime look.

Following the intense backlash after the announcement, Bad Bunny poked fun at conservative criticism during an SNL appearance in October 2025.

He said: "You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it... even Fox News."

The performer added: "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."