Sex Trafficking, Private Jets, and Power: The Alexander Brothers Scandal

As the real estate mogul Alexander brothers remain in custody to face wide-ranging rape and sex trafficking charges, the fallout is spreading to other high-powered players in the industry. Israeli-American twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 37, and their 38-year-old brother Tal, are facing state and federal charges of rape and sex trafficking involving at least 40 women between 2010 and 2021 in New York, South Florida, and other locations. Since the charges came to light earlier this year, Official Partners, the brokerage founded by Tal and Oren Alexander in 2022, has been floundering, and their connections have come under scrutiny.

In June, JDS Development Group severed ties with the brothers as the allegations became public, but JDS founder Michael Stern is himself implicated in the scandal. JDS had contracted Official to market the Dolce & Gabbana-branded luxury condo tower in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, and in July announced One Sotheby’s would take over marketing the project, a 90-story, 259-unit building with prices for the one- to four-bedroom condo units starting at around $3.5 million.

Stern has called the Alexander brothers "very good friends," but categorically denied any knowledge of their alleged crimes. Nevertheless, flight records showing his private jet's use during the weekend of Aug. 26–27, 2017, have raised eyebrows. Stern admitted to traveling with the Alexander brothers to Las Vegas that weekend to see the crossover boxing match between 11-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and mixed martial arts world champion and then-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena. But the Alexander brothers are alleged to have used the private jet to fly victims from Teterboro, N.J., to Las Vegas that weekend, drawing parallels to the sex-trafficking scandal involving another wealthy New Yorker, Jeffrey Epstein, and his use of a private jet dubbed the "Lolita Express" to transport victims and the elite power players alleged to have been involved.

While no direct connections have been confirmed, the similarities of the Alexander case and the Epstein case — wealthy men exploiting their privilege and connections to prey on the vulnerable, shuttling young victims to private locations to shield crimes from public view — have drawn inevitable comparisons. As the investigations continue, the Alexander case may be about far more than the fall of three men, but about the tainted connections between the brothers, their elite network, and their business interests. The case comes at a time when the entertainment, fashion, and luxury industries are grappling with a surge of allegations against high-profile figures once shielded by their wealth. It may be the moment for a culture that allows the powerful to operate without accountability to finally unravel, raising questions about industries that thrive on exclusivity and privilege.

