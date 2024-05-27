7 Outdoor Kitchen Trends and Ideas

Outdoor kitchens are one of the hottest commodities in single-family residential real estate at the moment. Whether you’re building a home from scratch or looking to renovate your existing home and breathe new life into the backyard, having an outdoor kitchen can help you take things to the next level. Here are seven of the hottest outdoor kitchen trends and ideas of the year:

Article continues below advertisement

1. Modular Kitchen Cabinets

The rise of modular kitchen cabinets in outdoor kitchens is all about flexibility and customization. It allows the average homeowner to build a custom kitchen without having to pay tens of thousands of dollars to have it custom-designed and built by a cabinet maker. Modular outdoor kitchens are pre-made and ready to install, which means you can mix and match pieces to fit your specific needs and space constraints. Whether you need more storage, additional counter space, or specific functionalities, modular cabinets allow you to create a highly personalized cooking area that looks seamless and professional.

2. Outdoor Pizza Ovens

Imagine hosting a pizza night right in your backyard – no delivery driver needed. Outdoor pizza ovens are one of the hottest trends of the year – and will be for the foreseeable future. Outdoor pizza ovens are appealing for a number of reasons. For starters, they make delicious pizza. But beyond that, they’re still in the “novelty” phase – meaning most people don’t have one, which allows you to be on the leading edge. They also look pretty cool, which makes for a great focal point in your outdoor kitchen. Outdoor pizza ovens come in various styles, from traditional wood-fired to modern gas-powered models, adding a mix of functionality and modern design to your kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Integrated Outdoor Refrigerators

To truly make your outdoor kitchen functional, consider adding an outdoor refrigerator. These are designed to withstand the elements while keeping your beverages, meats, and condiments chilled and handy. Opting for energy-efficient models can also help reduce your power consumption, making your outdoor kitchen more sustainable.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Energy-Efficient Appliances

Speaking of sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient appliances into your outdoor kitchen is not only good for the environment but also for your wallet. Whether it’s a grill or a refrigerator, choosing appliances with energy-saving features helps minimize electricity usage and reduce overall costs. This makes your outdoor kitchen a lot more practical to use and enjoy on a regular basis.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Sustainable Materials

Speaking of being kind to the environment, there’s been a big push over the past year for using sustainable materials in outdoor kitchen design. Materials like reclaimed wood, recycled steel, or stone can be used for everything from countertops to flooring and cabinetry. If you’ve been uncertain of how to incorporate sustainable materials into your home’s interior, the outdoor kitchen is the perfect place to start. That’s because most sustainable building materials have a sort of natural, rustic feel to them. This makes them perfect for an outdoor space, as you don’t necessarily need all of the clean lines and pristine design that you might otherwise want inside. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Bar and Drink Centers

For those who love entertaining, adding a bar and beverage center to your outdoor kitchen is a great option. This trend includes built-in sinks, specialized storage for glasses and bottles, and even kegerators. An outdoor bar is perfect for hosting. You’ll find that it becomes the place where people congregate and socialize. (This is great for you, the host, as it allows you to engage with your guests while you’re preparing food or drinks.)

Article continues below advertisement

7. Ambient Lighting

Proper lighting is crucial for any kitchen, and outdoor kitchens are no exception. Consider layering different types of lighting such as task lights over cooking and prep areas, and softer, decorative lights like string lights or lanterns around dining and socializing spots. When it comes to lighting, you may want to hire someone to help you put together a cohesive plan. With as many smart lighting systems as there are today, it’s pretty easy for a professional to install a system that can be controlled with a simple app or remote.

Article continues below advertisement

Design Your Dream Outdoor Kitchen

There’s never been a better time to design your dream outdoor kitchen. Once built, it’s something you’ll never regret investing in. Not only will you and your family be able to enjoy it for years to come, but it’ll add value to your home and make it the envy of the neighborhood!

Powered by RedCircle