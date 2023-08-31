DraftKings Casino Refer A Friend: Your Guide to the DraftKings $100 Referral Bonus
Sign-ups of DraftKings Casino and Sportsbook can take advantage of a refer-a-friend bonus offering free bets worth up to $100. All you have to do is have a buddy sign up using your referral link and fulfill the simple requirements to be eligible.
Claiming it is simple and straightforward, so let's look at the process and the qualifications.
Details of the DraftKings Referral Bonus
Accessing the DraftKings referral bonus is pretty simple., and what’s more exciting is that you can refer up to 5 friends per bonus.
It’s as easy as sharing your personalized invite link with your fellow online casino players, and have them complete the signup process and make their first deposit. There are three distinct incentives:
If the new player puts in between $25 and $49, you both get $25 free bet.
If the new player puts in between $50 and $99, you both get $50 free bet.
If the new player puts in $100 or more, you both get a $100 free bet.
DraftKings Refer A Friend: How It Works
The following are the conditions that users must fulfill in order to get the bonus:
Join DraftKings Casino by creating an account. You also can take advantage of the $2,000 welcome bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️, to make the most of your initial deposit.
Head over to the DraftKings Refer A Friend page, and create your unique referral link.
Invite them with the link via email, text, chat, or QR code.
Have your friend sign up for DraftKings Online Casino, and make a deposit.
To join up for the service, visit the website using the referral link.
And as simple as that, you both get your bonus and get to enjoy it right away!
Note that you have 7 days to utilize the free bets, so enjoy and play responsibly.
Terms and Conditions for the DraftKings Referral Program
To qualify for the promotion, your invited friends must be 21 years or over. In addition, they must be physically located in CT, MI, NJ, PA, and WV, and must have no existing accounts on DraftKings Online Casino. This offer won't work if your invited friend already has a DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports or Sportsbook account.
DraftKings Casino Referral Code Wagering Requirements
Before the bonus winnings can be withdrawn, there are typically wagering requirements that need to be met. This means you'll need to wager a certain amount before the bonus funds become eligible for withdrawal.
FAQs
Can I refer more than one friend?
Absolutely! DraftKings allows up to 5 referrals, meaning more chances to earn those referral bonuses.
Can I use the referral bonus for both sports betting and casino games?
In most cases, yes! The referral bonus is often versatile and can be used across various games on the platform.
How to send DraftKings Referral Code?
You can send your unique DraftKings Referral Bonus to your friend/s via email, text, chat or QR code.
