DraftKings Casino Dynasty Rewards: Your Comprehensive Guide to DraftKings Casino’s Loyalty Rewards Program

Simply becoming a member of DraftKings Casino makes you immediately qualified for the DraftKings Casino Dynasty Program. This rewards program aims to redefine customer engagement and loyalty by covering all its bases – casino, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports (DFS). DraftKings Dynasty Rewards offers a multitude of perks and benefits that set it apart from the competition.

What is the DraftKings Dynasty Rewards?

DraftKings Dynasty Rewards is an exclusive loyalty program that brings an exciting twist to the world of online gaming and entertainment. Designed to reward and recognize the dedication of its customers, DraftKings has crafted a comprehensive program that promises an array of benefits, perks, and unique experiences. From the moment players sign up for DraftKings Casino, they are automatically enrolled in the Dynasty Rewards program. This means that regardless of whether you're a sports enthusiast, a casino lover, a DFS strategist, or even a Marketplace explorer, every interaction you have with DraftKings' online products contributes towards your status in the Dynasty Rewards hierarchy.

Understanding DraftKings Casino’s Loyalty Program

Similar to frequent flyer miles, DraftKings Casino players earn Tier credits, and Crowns, a versatile currency that can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. The versatility of Crowns offers users the flexibility to choose from a range of options, including entry into DFS contests, site credits in the form of DK Dollars, or even indulging in a shopping spree at the exclusive Dynasty Store, featuring everything from cutting-edge electronics to once-in-a-lifetime live experiences.

DraftKings Online Casino Dynasty Rewards Tiers & Perks

At the heart of the Dynasty Rewards Program are five distinct status tiers, which are bestowed on an annual basis, spanning from the year earned to the entire following calendar year. These tiers are determined by the accumulation of Tier Credits during the period of January to December. Tier Statuses • Bronze - starting point for all new members • Silver - 5,000 Tier Credits • Gold - 25,000 Tier Credits • Diamond - 90,000 Tier Credits • Onyx - 175,000 Tier Credits Each tier carries its own set of privileges, with the Silver+ tier offering remarkable advantages such as a monthly Crown accrual boost of up to 40% and a weekly Prize Chest that can shower participants with up to 5 million Crowns. Moreover, Silver+ members gain exclusive access to DraftKings' most significant promotions, elevating their gaming experience to new heights. For those ascending to the upper echelons of the Dynasty Rewards Program – the Diamond and Onyx tiers – members of these prestigious tiers are assigned dedicated hosts, ensuring a personalized and seamless experience. Diamond and Onyx members relish in the privilege of participating in six exclusive sweepstakes annually. This offers them the chance to win sought-after experiences and items, making their loyalty to DraftKings truly rewarding. Notably, Onyx members are pampered with an exclusive Onyx Elite Reward at the beginning of each year. This remarkable gift assortment encompasses awe-inspiring options such as a Truffle Hunting adventure in Italy, an unforgettable St. Andrews Golf trip, deluxe Apple product sets, thrilling dirt bikes, and a plethora of other exciting choices.

How to Earn Tier Credits with DraftKings Online Casino

Tier Credits are acquired on DraftKings and confer Tier Status. Tier Credits reset annually on January 1. How to Earn Tier Credits on DraftKings Casino Most Slots – Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $10 wagered. Most Table Games – Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $40 wagered. Select Slots & Tables Games – Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $25 wagered. Keno & Virtual Sports – Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $10 wagered. How to Earn Tier Credits on DraftKings Sportsbook Straight Bets and Futures - Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $10 wagered. Parlays (including Same Game Parlays) - Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $5 wagered. How to Earn Tier Credits on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $5 in entry fees. How to Earn Tier Credits on DraftKings Marketplace NFT Drops supplied by DraftKings - Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $2.50 spent. All other purchases on DraftKings Marketplace - Earn 1 Tier Credit for every $10 spent.

How to Earn DraftKings Crowns

Good news to all players, nearly every single thing you do on DraftKings can earn you a Crown! Check out the details per vertical below: DraftKings Casino Online Slots - 1 Crown per $2 wagered

Video Poker, Blackjack, Table Games - 1 Crown per $8 wagered

Select Slots and Table Games - 1 Crown per $5 wagered DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports DFS Contests - 1 Crown per $1 in entry fees DraftKings Sportsbook Parlays, Same Game Parlays - 1 Crown per $1 wagered

Non-Parlay Bets - 1 Crown per $2 wagered DraftKings Marketplace NFT - 1 Crown per $0.50 in purchases

Other Purchases - $1 Crown per $2 in purchases

Redeeming With Your DK Casino Crowns

All players (excluding Indiana residents) can now unlock the potential of their Crowns in the Dynasty Store, formerly the DK Shop. The moment a customer creates an account, they have full access to the shop. But, top-tier players can trade in their Crowns for exclusive in-person opportunities. DK Dollars can be purchased with Crowns at a rate of 550 Crowns to 1 DK Dollar. They are given out as bonuses. However, there is only a once-over wagering requirement before they can be cashed out. If you have 10 DK Dollars, you can bet $10 on a sporting event. If you win, you can cash out your entire stake as soon as it clears. Crowns can be redeemed for everything from items and gift cards to experiences and trips, as well as charitable contributions in place of cash bonuses.

FAQs

What is DraftKings Casino Dynasty Rewards? DraftKings Casino Dynasty Rewards is a loyalty program that rewards players for their activity and loyalty on the platform. How can I join the Dynasty Rewards program? Simply create an account on DraftKings Casino, and you'll be automatically enrolled. Do my points expire? Points have a one-year validity period, so make sure to use them within that time. Can I move up multiple tiers in one month? While it's challenging, it's possible to advance multiple tiers if you're consistently active and accumulate enough points. Is Dynasty Rewards available in all regions? Dynasty Rewards is currently available for players in select regions. Check the DraftKings Casino website for availability in your area.

