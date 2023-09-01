Dice Decisions: Navigating Online Craps at DraftKings Casino

In the realm of online gaming, DraftKings Casino has established itself as a prominent name, known for its wide array of games and user-friendly platform. With the addition of Craps to their repertoire, players can now experience the high-energy atmosphere of a brick-and-mortar casino directly on their screens.

Craps is a classic casino dice game that has captivated players for generations, and now you can experience the same excitement when you sign up with DraftKings Casino. In this article, we'll delve into the world of DraftKings Casino Craps Online, exploring its gameplay, and more.

How to Play Craps Online: Rules and Basics

Craps is an exciting dice game that is commonly played in casinos. The game revolves around the roll of two six-sided dice. Players gather around the craps table, and the game begins with a "shooter" throwing the dice. The shooter is the player responsible for rolling the dice, and other players can also bet on the outcome of the shooter's rolls. Gameplay: Pass Line Bet: This is the most common bet in craps. Before the come-out roll (the first roll of a new round), players can place bets on the "Pass Line." If the come-out roll is a 7 or 11, the Pass Line bet wins. If it's a 2, 3, or 12, the bet loses. Any other number becomes the "point," and the shooter continues rolling the dice until either the point is rolled again (Pass Line wins) or a 7 is rolled (Pass Line loses). Don't Pass Line Bet: This bet is essentially the opposite of the Pass Line bet. Players bet against the shooter. If the come-out roll is a 2, 3, or 12, the Don't Pass Line wins. If it's a 7 or 11, the bet loses. A point is established for the Don't Pass Line if the come-out roll is any other number, and the goal is for the shooter to roll a 7 before hitting the established point. Come Bet: This is similar to the Pass Line bet but can be placed after the point is established. The come bet wins on a 7 or 11 and loses on a 2, 3, or 12. Other numbers become the come bet's point, and the goal is to roll that number again before a 7. Don't Come Bet: Like the Don't Pass Line bet, the Don't Come bet is placed after the point is established. It wins on a 2 or 3 and loses on a 7 or 11. If a 12 is rolled, it's a push (bet is returned). The bet establishes its own point, and the player wins if a 7 is rolled before the point. Other Betting Options Apart from the basic bets, craps offers various other betting options, including: Place Bets: Betting on specific numbers (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10) to be rolled before a 7.

Field Bet: Betting on the next roll resulting in a 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, or 12.

Proposition Bets: Betting on specific outcomes, such as a specific combination of dice.

Hardways Bets: Betting on pairs of numbers (2-2, 3-3, 4-4, or 5-5) to be rolled before a 7 or a "soft" version of the pair (e.g., 3-1) to be rolled before a 7 or the hard version.

Live Dealer Craps at DraftKings Casino

Live dealer craps are available on DraftKings for players who are looking for the most genuine online craps experience possible. Engage in conversation with actual dealers, observe the roll of the dice in real time, and take pleasure in the social aspects of the game. Live dealer craps retains the strategic elements of the game that have made it a favorite among casino enthusiasts. Players can take their time to analyze their bets, make informed decisions, and adapt their strategies based on the outcome of each roll. The live dealer serves as a knowledgeable guide, ensuring that everyone at the table understands the proceedings.

Play Online Craps at DraftKings Casino Today

FAQs

Is DraftKings Casino Craps Online available on mobile devices? Yes, DraftKings Casino offers a mobile app that allows you to play craps on the go. What kind of bonuses can craps players expect on DraftKings? Craps players can enjoy various bonuses, including deposit matches and free bets, depending on ongoing promotions. Is it safe to play craps on DraftKings Casino? Absolutely, DraftKings prioritizes security through advanced encryption and secure payment methods, ensuring a safe gaming experience. How can I get customer support if I have issues during my craps game? DraftKings Casino offers 24/7 customer support, easily accessible through the platform, to address any concerns you may have.

