Ailing Hollywood star Ryan O’Neal is fading by the day, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively, and friends fear he may not survive 2020.

“Ryan’s deteriorated to the point where it’s beyond hiding,” a friend told Radar. “He’s lost weight and seems so frail and can’t walk without the help of a cane.”

O’Neal, 78, has battled a plethora of ailments and diseases, including cancer, diabetes, leukemia, a bad heart, wrecked shoulder and sepsis. The Love Story star is also still heartbroken over his own love story with actress Farrah Fawcett, which lasted for more than three decades – until the Charlie’s Angels beauty succumbed to cancer in 2009 at the age of 62.

After Fawcett’s death, O’Neal struggled to pick up the pieces of his life.

“He just doesn’t seem like himself anymore and he’s got his friends and family concerned,” the source said, adding that the amount of time he spends alone in his Malibu home – cut off from the outside world – is “worrying.”

O’Neal has four children from three different women, but his relationships with daughter Tatum and sons Griffin and Patrick are strained and complicated.

His remaining son, Redmond, whom he shares with Fawcett, was arrested on attempted murder charges in May 2018, and deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial last year.

He was recently transferred from a Los Angeles jail to one of the mental state hospitals in California where he is now undergoing treatment while his criminal case has been placed on pause.

The sickly Ryan has been rarely seen since daughter Tatum shared a rare photo of the gifted actor, who appeared gaunt and sickly, when the two went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2019.

“With my legendary dad!” Tatum captioned the shocking picture, explaining experts were “trying to get his heart fixed up.”

But friends fear his heart just isn’t strong enough anymore, and Ryan is readying for his final rest.

“Besides stumbling out to the beach to watch the sunset, he doesn’t have anything to look forward to,” the source said. “Acting and Farrah were his two passions in life and they’re both gone.”