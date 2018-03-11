Heather Locklear’s Got A Gun — Her Whole World’s Come Undone

Heather Locklear‘s life has imploded and RadarOnline.com has learned that the former Melrose Place star owns a gun and knows how to use it!

Locklear, who was recently arrested for felony domestic violence after an alleged argument with her boyfriend Christopher Heisser, has owned a gun since 1985 and cops are looking for it, a Radar source says.

“When she was on the TV show TJ Hooker, Heather bought a gun and took shooting lessons,” the source claims.

“She thought it would be good to get a gun for her safety and practice shooting real bullets, not blanks on set.”

However, the source says an incident involving the gun scared Locklear years ago.

“In the ’90s, someone was playing with it and it went off, hitting Heather’s bedroom floor.

She freaked out and put it away, but never got rid of it.”

The search warrant issued for a gun in Locklear’s’ home after she was arrested revealed the shocking detail that police officers believed she could commit “suicide by cop,” Radar exclusively learned.

Locklear was arrested on February 24, 2018 and according to the search warrant obtained by Radar, her “erratic, aggressive behavior toward law-enforcement,” had them fearful for her future actions and they wanted to remove the Smith and Wesson .38 revolver from her home.

Locklear reportedly became belligerent with the cops, telling them, “Get out of my f****** house,” charging at them, grabbing one on the arm and later kicking him in the shin.

Cops cuffed her on the ground but Locklear still wasn’t done as she allegedly screamed, “You f****** deserve your kids to die! You f****** deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!”

Her fiance Heisser reportedly told officers that the actress had attacked and repeatedly struck him and he’d had to defend himself. Heisser was arrested for DUI.

Sources told Radar he has a sketchy past.

Their relationship is apparently still going strong.

Police went to Locklear’s home with a search warrant to look for her gun and other items but they didn’t find a weapon.

Locklear is now in rehab.

