Rocker Travis Barker & Ex Shanna Moakler Battle Over Child Custody

The battle between Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker and his model ex Shanna Moakler is back on!

The tumultuous pair, both 42, has returned to court to fight over child custody issues, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

At a March 8 hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court’s Family Division, a judge sealed a child custody evaluation involved in the case, records show.

The reality TV couple, who appeared on MTV show Meet The Barkers for two seasons, split in 2008 after four years of an on-and-off marriage.

They share son Landon, 14, and daughter Alabama, 12.

As recently as 2016, Barker accused Moakler of neglecting their kids and misusing child support money in court documents. However, they patched things up later that year, and insisted they learned to co-parent in peace.

In Barker’s 2015 memoir Can I Say, guest writer Moakler blamed the reality show on their relationship’s demise.

“I think the show destroyed our relationship,” Moakler writes, citing the drummer’s fear of losing his rock n’ roll identity. “I think he was afraid he was going to be looked on as a reality star. So when the cameras stopped rolling, he distanced himself from me in every way that he possibly could.”

