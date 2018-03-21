Deadly Texas Bomber Identified As Mark Anthony Conditt

Officials have identified the Texas bomber as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After weeks of unsuccessfully trying to locate Conditt, police discovered who he was after CCTV footage showed him dropping off mysterious packages at a Fedex Sunday night, providing clues to his identity.

Police tracked the killer’s car to a hotel Wednesday morning, where a standoff ended when Conditt blew himself up and died from his massive injuries.

Conditt is believed to be responsible for all five explosive devices that have detonated since March 2. The bombs killed two people and injured five others throughout the Austin area.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbot, Conditt was a resident of the Texas city of Pflugerville, where he lived with two roommates.

Austin police have warned people to use caution since they do not known Conditt’s whereabouts over the past 24 hours before he died.

“We don’t know if there are any other bombs out there and, if so, how many or where they may be,” Abbott said. “We need to go throughout the day and make sure we rule out whether anybody else was involved in this process,” he added.

The police are investigating a motive and possible accomplices.

Story developing.

