Massive, Destructive Solar Storm To Hit Earth TOMORROW!

A massive, destructive solar storm is coming for Earth and is set to hit tomorrow, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to various reports, the horrific storm could knock out satellites and disrupt power supplies all around the globe! It could also affect commercial flights taking off this Wednesday, March 14, as well as GPS systems being used.

“A minor geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for the 14 and 15 March, 2018. Aurora may be visible at high latitudes,” the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote in a statement.

One positive outcome that may arise from the frightening storm is the colorful displays that will likely form in the Northern Lights. Residents of Scotland, Northern England, Maine and Michigan are more likely to spot these fantastic light displays.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a “G1” storm watch after finding out about the natural disaster.

The solar storm — while shocking — reportedly does not come as a surprise, as it coincides with the formation of “equinox cracks” on Earth’s magnetic field. These form on March 20 and September 23 of each year, and weaken Earth’s natural protection against charged particles, according to reports.

The powerfu solar storm that will likely hit our planet tomorrow, was caused by two solar flares that took place on March 6 and 7, Radar has learned. NASA explained that the first flare was the biggest one to hit this year, and was pointed directly towards Earth.

