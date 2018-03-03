Secret Service Investigates As Shots Fired Near White House

The Secret Service is investigating a scary incident at the White House in which at least one shot was fired nearby.

According to a statement by the Secret Service on Saturday around noon, “Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line at the White House.”

Fox News reported that the SS agents were “responding to a male victim…they feel like they have the situation contained.”

Crime tape went up and Washington D.C. fire responded to the White House as those in the briefing room “sheltered in place.”

Luckily, President Donald Trump, his First Lady wife Melania, and their son Barron are at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida this weekend.

It’s not the first time there has been a scary incident at Trump’s White House, however.

President Trump was in danger last March just before midnight as a man carrying a backpack reportedly breached security at the White House complex.

Trump was in residence—and the intruder allegedly told Secret Service officers who arrested him, “I jumped the fence,” as CNN noted at the time.

The suspect was later identified by Washington, D.C. police as Jonathan Tran, 26.

“The service did a fantastic job,” the President said afterwards. “It was a troubled person. It was very sad.”

Now the Secret Service is trying to figure out what happened in the latest incident.

The agency has been under a cloud of controversy in recent years as there were other security breaches when President Obama was President.

Also, President Trump was reportedly put in danger recently when as a driver in a motorcade press van was found to be carrying a gun.

There is no word yet on the condition of the man who allegedly shot himself today near the White House perimeter, or his identity.

Story developing….

Secret Service Statement regarding March 3, 2018 shooting incident nearthe White House

At approximately 11:46 AM, a white male suffered a self-inflicted gun-shot wound to the head outside the North White House fence line. The subject is deceased. The subject approached the vicinity of the North White House fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House. The President and First Lady were not in the White House at the time of the incident. The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department will be the lead investigative organization for this shooting, supported by the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office and other law enforcement organizations. No other persons were injured as a result of this incident to include Secret Service and responding law enforcement and medical emergency response personnel. Note: The deceased has been identified by Secret Service and MPD authorities – name intentionally withheld pending next of kin notifications.

