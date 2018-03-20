‘RHOBH’ Truce: Erika Jayne Apologizes To Teddi Mellencamp On Camera After Epic Fight

Erika Jayne will apologize to Teddi Mellencamp on an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Erika was absolutely furious with Teddi after she accused her of having amnesia in regards to comments she made about the huge blowout between Dorit [Kemsley], Kyle [Richards] and Lisa [Vanderpump] at New York Fashion Week,” a source claimed.

The source said Mellencamp did accept the apology, and the friends moved on. But when the episode aired last week, the feud combusted once again.

“When the show with the fight between them aired, it brought up all those feelings again, which resulted in Erika and Teddi lashing out at each other,” the source said.

Mellencamp took to her Bravo blog to accuse Jayne of harboring “unnecessary anger,” to which Jayne responded “pure comedy” on Twitter.

It seems there won’t be much love lost over the fallout.

“They aren’t friends outside of the show, and haven’t really hung out since filming concluded,” the source revealed.

