‘It Was Warm & Sticky!’ Macaulay Culkin Talks About Losing Virginity At 15

Macaulay Culkin opened up about a very touchy subject during his appearance on Anna Faris‘ Unqualified podcast: his virginity!

When the actress asked the Home Alone star what he would tell his children about losing their virginity, Culkin, 37, answered:”I was about 15, so I think that would be the youngest I’d be ok with that.”

“I’d say about 32. I want them to wait till they’re married,” he jokingly added.

“It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it. It was warm and sticky and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?'” he recalled about his first time. “We listened to The White Album, so there you go. ‘Am I doing it right? This is warm and sticky. There are so many weird smells!'”

Apart from revealing bizarre details about his sexual life, Culkin also opened up about his relationship with Brenda Song, though he only referred to her as his “special lady friend.” The former child actor told Faris, 41, that Brenda is “so good to [him]” and sometimes he doesn’t know how to handle it. He also joked: “She’s Asian, so I can make Asian jokes now too.”

While Macaulay Culkin did not reveal who he lost his virginity too at 15, RadarOnline.com readers know that he dated actress Mila Kunis during his pre-teen years, and even married actress Rachel Miner when they were both just 17.

Since then, Culkin has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, only seen out with girlfriend Brenda Song, 29, or goddaughter Paris Jackson.

