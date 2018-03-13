Heather’s Heartbreak: Locklear’s Family ‘Keeping Their Distance’ From Troubled Star

Heather Locklear may have dodged a bullet with the district attorney only slapping her with misdemeanor charges after she was arrested for battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest Feb. 24.

But she’s not getting off so easy with her family, multiple sources have revealed to RadarOnline exclusively.

“Heather’s family is keeping their distance from her,” said sources.

“They don’t want to talk to her. She needs to get help and get herself better first.”

As Radar reported, Ava Sambora, 20, just happened to be at her mother’s house when the alleged violence ensued between Locklear and her fiance Chris Heisser. The 20-year-old escaped the aftermath of her mom’s arrest by jetting off to Hawaii with dad, rocker Richie Sambora.

“This arrest is the worst it’s gotten so they aren’t interested in what she has to say until she gets healthier and takes this time for herself,” said sources.

In the meantime, Heisser is sticking by her side, despite sustaining injuries – and getting a DUI! – as a result of her drunken rampage.

Now with Heather in rehab north of Los Angeles, as Radar reported exclusively, her 56-year-old felon fiance is the only one to communicate with her.

“He wants to keep his distance,” added sources, “but wants her to know he supports her being there.”

