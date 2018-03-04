Going Strong! Ewan McGregor Still Dating Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and his Fargo lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead are still together.

There had been speculation that McGregor, 46, and Winstead, 33, had parted company but they have been spotted enjoying some romantic dinner dates in recent weeks.

Winstead is currently shooting scenes for new film ‘Gemini Man’, in Savannah, Georgia, while McGregor has traveled out to see her.

The lovebirds were photographed in Georgia just before Valentine’s Day looking adoringly at one another according to on-lookers.

The American actress’ new movie is directed by Ang Lee and also stars Clive Owen and Will Smith.

An insider revealed: “Ewan has been jetting in and out to see Mary when he can while she has been filming. They are still very much a couple.”

Reports surfaced that the pair split because Winstead did not like the backlash from the fans after McGregor left his wife of over 20 years Eve Mavrakis, 51, for her.

However, it appears that the pair is still together and they could step out together at the Oscars on Sunday.

