Sexy Carl’s Jr. Model Emily Sears’ Face Gets Injured In Car Accident

Carl’s Jr. model Emily Sears‘ beautiful face was reportedly injured when a motorcycle crashed into her Lyft vehicle this week.

According to a website, police sources say the sexy star known for appearing on the “3 way bacon burger” commercial with two other lovelies was on her way home Monday night in West Hollywood when the scary accident happened.

A motorcycle reportedly made a left and collided with the car that Sears, 31, was riding in. The biker went flying off his motorcycle.

It’s been reported that officers have determined that the biker was at fault – the man was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg.

The website noted that Sears’ backseat airbag deployed and her face was bruised from the impact. The Australian-born model is also reportedly suffering neck, ear and shoulder pain.

Insiders told the site that Sears says she’s not planning on taking any legal action against the man, at least for now.

Sears has stunned fans ever since first appearing on the cover of Australian men’s magazine Zoo. She’s also graced British FHM and Maxim South Africa and is popular on social media.

For the Carl’s Jr. ad last year, Sears appeared in a hot white bikini style outfit to plug the “Bacon 3-way burger,” which featured, “a juicy charbroiled beef patty topped with three types of bacon: Applewood-smoked bacon strips, crumbled bacon and bacon jam.”

Many stars, including Jenny McCarthy and Kim Kardashian, have flaunted their boobs on behalf of Carl’s Jr. burgers.

Viewers couldn’t take their eyes off Sears’ cleavage and gorgeous face for her ad and are hoping she recovers from the recent accident! Get well soon!

