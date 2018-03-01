Bravo Execs Protect Themselves With Alleged New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ STD Rule

Bed hopping got so frequent on the reality show Vanderpump Rules, Bravo bigwigs now reportedly insert an “STD clause” in show contracts, RadarOnline.com can report.

The clause reportedly bans the show’s stars from suing the network if they get a sexual disease from a steamy romp.

PHOTOS: ‘VPR’ Sex Scandal: Jax Taylor’s Mistress Faith Stowers Has Proof Of Sordid Affair

“The contracts say Bravo doesn’t get sued if stars pick up something nasty while taking part in its shows,” a source told Radar.

The rule, first reported Page Six, grew out of sex frolics on Vanderpump Rules where Jax Taylor was accused of sleeping with a slew of the series’ gals and having ­”herpes.”

Taylor denied the claims he has an STD.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.