Bill Cosby’s Celebrity Lawyer Slams Star’s Alleged Sex Assault Victim As ‘Greedy’

Bill Cosby’s high-powered Hollywood lawyer says the woman accusing the comedian of sexual assault is “greedy.”

Tom Mesereau, who famously defended Michael Jackson in his 2005 child molestation trial, wants to tell jurors all about Cosby’s original financial settlement with the woman he’s been charged with sexually assaulting.

Mesereau told a judge on Tuesday he wants jurors to know how much Andrea Constand demanded from Cosby, and ultimately, how much she pocketed, when she first settled so he can show “just how greedy” she was.

Constand, a former Temple University women’s basketball administrator, claims the famous TV dad drugged her and sexually assaulted her. She originally sued Cosby after prosecutors in 2005 declined to press charges, and eventually settled for an undisclosed sum.

A decade later, a new set of prosecutors, armed with new evidence, finally brought forward charges.

Now the 80-year-old former funnyman is gearing up for his sexual assault re-trial with a new defense team.

Cosby’s old legal team agreed with prosecutors to keep the settlement out of his first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

But Mesereau said he wants to make the settlement a focal point of the upcoming case.

