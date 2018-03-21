Exposed: Cosby’s High-Paid ‘Pimp’ Who Found Victims For Him

Bill Cosby’s “pimp” has been found! RadarOnline.com has identified a former employee of the disgraced comedian who covertly acted as his fixer and secret lover — and now prosecutors hope she will be ordered to testify against him!

The shadowy gatekeeper served as creepy Cosby’s confidante in his Hollywood heyday, sources said, and had unrivaled knowledge of Cosby’s secret rendezvous and other damaging information.

The revelation has rocked Cosby and his dwindling team of lawyers as they prepare for his sexual assault retrial in April. If convicted, the 80-year-old disgraced comedian faces up to 30 years behind bars.

Radar is withholding the identity of Cosby’s accomplice as law enforcement zeroes in and the trial date approaches.

“This woman knows where all the bodies are buried and has the potential to have a bigger mouth than Bill’s character Fat Albert!” one defense attorney told Radar.

The femme fatale shamelessly carried on a sordid affair with Cosby behind the back of his long-suffering wife of 54 years, Camille, while brokering payoffs to cover up his never-ending misdeeds.

A law enforcement source said: “The woman is a critical witness and could blow the whistle on Cosby’s entire operation. It would be monumental in the case against Cosby if she’s compelled to testify!”

The woman quit showbiz after parting ways with Cosby and now works a regular 9-to-5 job in a Southern state.

An insider claimed the woman brought women to Cosby and then aided him in silencing them. It’s estimated up to 60 women were victimized.

“Essentially, she was a pimp masquerading as a business associate,” said the insider.

Meanwhile, just weeks from his April retrial on charges he drugged and sexually attacked then-30-year-old woman Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004, the comedian’s main local lawyer, Sam Silver, quit the case.

Another lawyer on Cosby’s team, L.A. hotshot Thomas Mesereau, couldn’t take the gig because he can’t work in Pennsylvania.

And now that attorney Brian McMonagle, who got Cosby off at the first trial, walked since he wasn’t getting paid, the financially strapped sex fiend may have to depend on a public defender.

“It’s a possibility because there isn’t any money to find someone who can do the job,” an insider said.

Cosby has blown a massive chunk of his $500 million fortune on legal bills since being charged with sexual assault in 2016.

