Audrina Patridge’s Ex Slams Star After She Begs Judge To Strip Custody Completely

Audrina Patridge asked a judge to deny her ex Corey Bohan visitation of their one-year old daughter after she claimed he has become openly hostile and threatening, but Bohan has fired back and said The Hills star is only making false claims for media attention, according to explosive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Patridge appeared in court Wednesday and asked a judge to approve her request for a domestic violence restraining order against Bohan. The court had already granted Patridge a temporary restraining order against Bohan about six months ago, but the former reality T.V. star said Bohan’s behavior has become even more erratic.

Patridge said she is fearful for her young daughter’s safety and has seen Snapchat footage of Bohan taping Kirra as he was driving. Patridge turned over the footage to police, adding the video also showed Kirra was facing the wrong way in the car seat.

The former couple had agreed upon set visitation days and were meeting at the Irvine Police Department for scheduled drop offs, but even those interactions have become more dangerous, Patridge said.

“He has been openly hostile, and would follow me immediately after the exchange, out into the parking lot,” Patridge wrote in her declaration. “One time he swerved his vehicle dangerously close to my sister, who had accompanied me for the drop off of Kirra, as we walked through the parking lot.”

Patridge also claimed Bohan has made rude and abusive comments about her parenting in front of their daughter, which Patridge said is damaging their child. According to Patridge, Bohan and has told their daughter, “Mommy doesn’t pick you up anymore because she’s an L.A. party girl.”

Bohan refuted Patridges claims in his own declaration and said their daughter was never in any immediate danger as Patridge had claimed. He added Patridge is purposely sabotaging his time with his daughter, and it should be her who should be sanctioned by the court for her false claims.

“Audrina’s conduct since she filed for a restraining order has no been that of a victim, but rather more of the aggressor by intentionally taking actions that serve no legitimate purpose other than to harass me and intensify the current situation,” Bohan wrote in the affidavit. “This entire situation seems to be nothing but a game to her and a means of gaining media attention.”

Patridge said Bohan’s constant personal attacks on her various social media platforms stems from his frustration that he cannot force her to see him during the visitation exchanges.

“His conduct toward Kirra is especially troubling, since it continues even after my attorneys and I ask him to stop,” Patridge said in her declaration. “It appears he is using our daughter spitefully, to frighten and hurt me. I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Both sides are scheduled to be back in Orange County Superior Court on April 13.

