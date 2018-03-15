Meet The Man Who Stole Anderson From Longtime Love!

Anderson Cooper stepped out on his longtime lover with a hunky Texas doctor and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal never-before-told details behind the mystery man who stole the silver-haired host’s heart!

As Radar reported exclusively, though the 50-year-old claimed in a statement he and Benjamin Maisani still “love each other very much” and remain “family,” Cooper actually stepped out on his boyfriend of ten years with sexy Dallas M.D. Victor Lopez!

“Anderson’s been flying out to see him on a regular basis,” said a source of the hunky radiologist who is 17 years his junior.

Most recently, the New Yorker made a trip to the south for Victor’s 33rd birthday in February. And even though the twosome has kept their budding relationship on the down-low, spywitnesses caught the duo snapping countless selfies with one another. In one photo, they were even wearing matching collared shirts and equally big smiles!

33-year-old Lopez is quite the opposite of Cooper’s long and lanky ex. He’s been said to boast bulging biceps, and is a big fan of leaving little to the imagination with shirtless selfies.

As readers know, in 2012 the popular newsman kicked his 45-year-old longtime boyfriend Ben Maisani out of his Manhattan apartment and called off their engagement after pictures emerged of his ex in a passionate clinch with a man in a New York City park. But the two remained together under very different terms.

“They have an open relationship,” added a second source at the time. “They go on breaks because they get sick of each other all the time.”

Apparently, so sick of each other that they’re rarely seen together.

That’s not the case with Anderson and Victor, who’ve been spotted by locals not only in Dallas, but also New Orleans and in January at the AC2 show in Boston.

Anderson’s rebound has an impressive resume.

Victor received his medical degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine in San Antonio in 2010 and completed his residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center where he specialized in diagnostic radiology ad neuroradiology.

