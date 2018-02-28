‘Rehab Mogul’ Convicted Of Raping 7 Patients: ‘They Were Easy Targets’

Christopher Bathum – a self-proclaimed “Rehab Mogul” – has been convicted of sexually assaulting seven patients in his California rehabilitation centers.

The 56-year-old, who owned 19 drug and alcohol rehab institutions, was found guilty of 31 criminal counts by a Los Angeles jury. The charges included forcible rape, sexual penetration by foreign object, forcible oral copulation and sexual exploitation.

As RadarOnline.com has learned from Orange County Register reports, Bathum teased the recovering addicts with drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin. He also offered them use of iPhones and job opportunities in exchange for sexual favors.

The investigation into Batuum’s sexual misconduct accusations began in 2016. While he has denied the claims, his female victims (aged 20-30) have spoken extensively to authorities about the abuse.

The Rehab Mogul’s sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Stay with Radar for updates.

