Who’s The Daddy? Honey Boo Boo Paternity Scandal Explodes!

Sugar Bear is the father? Mike Thompson and his wife Jennifer Lamb are still trying to patch up their relationship after she questioned the paternity of beauty pageant princess Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“Yeah, I did go behind your back, but the truth needs to come out,” Lamb tells her husband in RadarOnline.com’s exclusive new clip for Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Can you honest to God say that that you know that that’s your young ‘un?”

PHOTOS: Honey Boo Boo Horror! Disgraced Mama June Pole Dances At The Crazy Horse & Gets Raunchy With Strippers

As Radar reported, Lamb confided on a recent episode of the show that she had concerns over whether or not her new husband, Sugar Bear, is actually 12-year-old Honey Boo Boo’s real dad.

Lamb asked if a DNA test had been done in the past and indicated she wanted to find out once and for all the truth.

“If it turns out that Alana is not his, June Shannon will be out of my life forever,” quipped Lamb of Sugar Bear’s former partner, who he officially split with in 2016. “And I sure ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.”

In the new clip, Sugar Bear confides to the camera: “Do I have proof that Alana’s mine? No.”

PHOTOS: No More Sketti! Mama June Works Out With Celebrity Trainer & Nutritionist In Hollywood: See 14 Photos Of The Star’s Fitness Routine

“I still think she’s mine, but maybe it wouldn’t be a bad thing to know for sure,” he adds.

Watch the mid-season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Mar. 2 at 9/8 central on WE tv.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.