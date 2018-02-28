Hope Hicks Out At White House!

President Donald Trump’s leggy brunette Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned from her position at the White House one day after testifying with Congressional investigators.

Hicks, 29, a former model announced she was leaving the job after working for Trump since the 2016 Presidential campaign.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump. I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country,” Hicks said in a written statement released on February 28, 2018.

President Trump released a written statement about her, saying: “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Hicks was a trusted advisor of the President’s and a former employee of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, working for her ubiquitous clothing empire.

Hicks testified that she told “white lies” on behalf of the President while working as his communications director, CNN reported.

Her boyfriend, Rob Porter, was recently left the White House after accusations of domestic violence against him by two of his ex-wives were revealed.

The President’s Chief of Staff, John F. Kelly, spoke highly of Hicks.

“I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope: She is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years,” Kelly reportedly said. “She became a trusted adviser and counselor, and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.”

