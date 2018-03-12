Baby Mama Drama! New MTV ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Tonight

A brand new MTV show is following a group of five young ladies as they go from bump to baby.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, premiering tonight at 10/9c, exposes all the ups, downs and in-between times as the soon-to-be moms get ready for the biggest event of their young lives.

The cast comes from all over the country and each soon-to-be parent has a unique story to tell.

From an affluent family, Ashley Jones was living the wild life in Las Vegas, but the 20-year-old party-girl’s world was turned upside down when she found out she was pregnant by her boyfriend, Bariki. Jones’ mom is a preacher, but she let the young couple move in with her while they get ready to navigate life as new parents.

Meanwhile, Brianna Jaramilla was on a break from her tumultuous relationship with her transgender boyfriend, Danae, when the 17-year-old from Wisconsin hooked up with an old friend and got pregnant. Now, Danae is back in the picture and he has promised to raise the baby as its father.

Kayla Sessler was the typical All-American girl next door, but she had a rude awakening after finding out she and her boyfriend, Stephan, were going to be parents. Unfortunately, Stephan has a history of cheating and now 18-year-old Kayla isn’t sure she wants him around.

Jade Cline is fiercely independent — and dependable — and has long taken care of her drug-addicted parents and her unambitious boyfriend, Sean. But what will happen now that the 20-year-old from Indianapolis is the one who needs some support?

Popular high school student Lexi Tatman hails from a small town in Colorado and had everything going for her. But when she found out she and her boyfriend Kyler were expecting, life took a drastic turn. Now Tatman, 17, knows how it feels to be the center of gossip and judged by her conservative town.

