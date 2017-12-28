Woman Freezes To Death In Tiny Room Where Parents Held Her Captive For 15 Years!

A 32-year-old Tokyo woman was found frozen to death in the same tiny room where her parents held her captive for 15 years. RadarOnline.com has learned Airi Kakimoto weighed only 42 pounds and was 4.76 feet tall at the time of her death.

According to Reuters, Kakimoto’s parents reported her death to Western Japan’s Osaka Prefectural Police Department on Saturday, five days after discovering she had died.

“We wanted to be together with our daughter,” they said, when asked why they took so long to report her death.

They also admitted that they fed her only once a day for 15 years, and locked her up in the room at some point during her teens because she had begun to exhibit violent tendencies.

Th 32-square-foot room in which the parents kept Kakimoto was built as an addition to the house. It could only be unlocked from the outside and was surrounded by a fence. The mother and father also installed surveillance cameras to keep track of their allegedly mentally ill daughter.

Airi Kakimoto’s parents have now been charged with illegally disposing of a body, and more charges are expected to come.

