‘Washington Post’ Heir William Graham Dies At 69 By Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Washington Post heir William W. Graham died by suicide of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, December 20. He was 69.

The tragic news was first reported by the Post in an official obituary on Saturday.

Will’s father, Phil, also killed himself with a shotgun in 1963.

His mother Katharine then served as primary publisher of the paper for more than 20 years after her husband’s heartbreaking passing and played an integral role during their most famous exposé, Watergate.

According to the Post obituary, Graham spent much of his time in a different career path than his famous parents. He worked as a layer at the Williams & Connolly law firm and also taught at the University of California in Los Angeles.

The suicide comes just six days after the D.C. premiere of Steven Spielberg‘s new film The Post, in which Meryl Streep plays Katharine.

RIP.

