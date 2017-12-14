‘Superman’ Star Valerie Perrine Loses Teeth To Parkinson’s After Brutal Brain Surgery

Superman star Valerie Perrine just got her smile back – ­thanks to a wonderful dental procedure – after she lost her teeth to Parkinson’s.

After years of being regarded as one of Hollywood’s hottest sex symbols, the actress’s life took a tragic turn as she became diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Doctors tried to diminish her uncontrollable shaking by performing brain surgery on the 74-year-old star, but they were unsuccessful.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the powerful medication Perrine began taking after her diagnosis, caused her to lose her teeth, as her bones became extremely brittle.

Without teeth, she was also unable to eat solid foods – until now.

As Inside Edition reported, Smile Fairies’ Beverly Hills periodontist Sanda Moldovan used implants to permanently replace the star’s upper teeth, and reshape her jaw bones to make them stay in place. After six hours, Perrine’s procedure was completed, and her Hollywood smile restored.

