Tyler Baltierra Cares For Ill Daughter While Wife Catelynn Lowell Is In Treatment

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has shared with fans how hard it is coping with wife Catelynn Lowell‘s absence as she undergoes treatment for depression following suicidal thoughts.

On Friday, Baltierra, who must take care of their daughter Novalee while Lowell gets all the help she needs, tweeted, https://twitter.com/TylerBaltierra/status/936637492048072704 “Well been up since 2am with Nova because she is puking every hour it seems. No one ever tells you how heartbreaking it is to see your child vomiting in agony like that. Poor baby, it looks like just cuddles & movies for us today.”

It sounded like Nova had an upset stomach and would be fine, as Baltierra, 25, went on to tweet with fans about trying another version of Pepto Bismol.

But it’s a heartbreaking time for Baltierra as in November, wife Lowell, 25, tweeted to followers about her mental problems and checking into a facility.

PHOTOS: Tyler Baltierra: I Was Sexually Abused PLUS 9 Other Shocking Sex Secrets From The Latest ‘Teen Mom’ Tell-All

Lowell stunned Teen Mom OG fans with the desperate cry for help, tweeting that she needed professional help, writing, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

She also revealed grim details about her suicidal thoughts exclusively to Radar, saying, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

Via Twitter, Baltierra said he dropped Lowell off at the treatment facility and shared on social media, “My life would be desolate without her.”

He also wrote, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!….You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

PHOTOS: Tyler Baltierra: I Was Sexually Abused PLUS 9 Shocking Sex Secrets

Since then, Baltierra has visited Lowell in treatment. They raise daughter Novalee together, but had previously made the agonizing decision to put their first baby, Carly, into an open adoption, which was explored on TV.

While they gave up Carly about eight years ago, Novalee will turn three years old on Jan. 1. For Thanksgiving, Lowell tweeted her thanks for both daughters.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.