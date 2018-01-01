Festive Fight! Taylor Swift In Holiday Card Swipe At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Talk about bearing a grudge.

Taylor Swift, 28, sent out holiday cards taking a swipe at sworn enemies Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40.

Swift famously embraced the snake emoticon after Kardashian used it to describe her.

And her holiday cards featured the green reptile with the message:’May your reputation shine bright!’

‘Kimye’ famously fell out with Swift last year over the lyrics in the rapper’s ‘Famous’ track, in which he called her a ‘b***h*’.

The singer’s reps then issued a statement denying Kanye’s claims that she had approved the line and his wife responded with a tweet on national snake day.

Soon after the snake emoticon started showing up on Swift’s Instagram account in her comments section.

At first she blocked it from her comment section before having a change of heart and embracing it, even on her merchandise.

And now it looks like she is taking it a step further with her holiday cards to family and friends.

