Christmas Romance! Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Hold Hands In New York

Low key couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are in love.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they made their way through New York following her Jingle Ball performance this weekend.

The pair – who were first spotted in Nashville back in June – seemed very happy with one another six months on.

Swift, 27, protected herself from the cold with a colorful coat, skirt and chunky black boots.

Her handsome British actor beau, 26, wore a bomber jacket, jeans and boots as he held her hand to try and evade the paparazzi.

Taylor, who sported full make-up, was all smiles as she walked alongside Alwyn while they were flanked by a bodyguard also.

It is understood the pair met at the Met Gala back in 2016 before their romance took off.

In their private time the pair loves to work out, watch films and also entertain their friends.

Swift will be hoping that she as found love with the British actor after enduring a string of failed high profile romances with Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Conor Kennedy, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Jonas.

