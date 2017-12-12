Fame-Hungry Sean Spicer Writes Tell-All Book After Trump Scandal

President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary, Sean Spicer, has published his tell-all book following his political scandal – but is he doing it all for fame?

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported earlier this month, the ex-politician is ready to do anything to make his comeback into the spotlight – even if that means pitching himself as a Hollywood star!

PHOTOS: Lost Photo Album! Take A Look At The Trump Family — As You’ve Never Seen Them Before

In his new book, The Briefing, “Sean Spicer takes readers behind the scenes of his turbulent tenure as President Trump’s press secretary, shedding new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration’s first year.”

While Spicer, 46, may have gained fame from his notorious involvement in Trump’s 2016 election scandal, he truly went viral when comedian Melissa McCarthy mocked him on Saturday Night Live. After leaving his White House post, he was offered to appear on Dancing With The Stars – which he turned down – and later made a bizarre appearance at the Emmys!

A source told Radar that Spicer is working hard to lose weight, get in shape and reboot his image to make himself into the Hollywood icon he wants to be.

PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Meeting With Vladimir Putin — To OVERTHROW Dictators!

“Sean is running twice a day and drinking juice smoothies to shave off the pounds so he will be more camera ready in his comeback. He’s also selectively sampling the Hollywood nightlife and getting to know the town better as a potential full time base of operations,” said the insider.

“He’s serious about some kind of career in Hollywood, and points to folks like George Stephanopoulos and Diane Sawyer as people who have made the same transition from the White House to big media,” added the source.

Do you think Sean Spicer wrote his tell-all book just to stay in the spotlight? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.