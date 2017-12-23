Does Rob Kardashian Have A Hot New Galpal For Christmas?

Rumors flew that Rob Kardashian had a sexy new galpal for Christmas, but The Blast has learned it’s not true.

The hubbub began after a stunning woman named Fabby Salazar posted photos from inside of Rob’s home. She appeared to be relaxing for the holidays next to the reality TV brother’s massive Christmas tree– alongside her baby!

According to a The Blast’s source, however, the photos are of the wife of a friend of Rob’s and their baby.

Various pals got together at Rob’s house to socialize before Christmas, and there were others at the gathering besides Salazar, her hubby, and baby.

But Salazar, who has shared some sizzling photos of herself in bikinis and other scanty attire, flaunting a long dark-haired look and curvy body similar to Rob’s sister, Kim Kardashian, is clearly in the celebrity orbit.

According to The Blast’s report, she is friends with Chris Brown‘s baby mama Nia Guzman.

Another woman who posed in front of Rob’s huge Christmas tree was attending the party with boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Rob didn’t have a merry Christmas last year as there was an alleged altercation with his baby mama Blac Chyna, mom of his daughter Dream. As Radar has reported, Chyna is fighting back in court against him over an alleged assault where she attempted to choke Rob with an iPhone cord!

Chyna, a 29-year-old former stripper, is claiming she acted in self-defense over a suit stemming from the 2016 Christmas meltdown, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing or that she caused any damage to either Rob, or his sister Kylie Jenner, 20.

Rob and Blac have battled all year over various issues related to money and custody of Dream.

